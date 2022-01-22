Man released from Iowa prison in October charged in November shooting in Davenport

A Davenport man released from the Iowa Department of Corrections on Oct. 13 has been arrested in connection with a shooting incident that occurred Nov. 28 at a Davenport apartment building in the 6500 block of North Harrison Street.
Cameron Cortez Howard, 34, is charged with one count each of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years, and being a felon in possession of a firearm, a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.
According to the arrest affidavits filed by Davenport Police Officer Bryan Butt, at 3:32 p.m. on Nov. 28, a Sunday, Howard shot at a man who was standing in the doorway of an apartment building at 6515 Harrison St.
One of the victim’s children was standing with him when Howard fired.
The building was struck several times by gunfire.
Howard was arrested and booked into the Scott County Jail on Thursday. He was released Friday after posting 10% of a $10,000 bond through a bonding company.
A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for Jan. 28 in Scott County District Court.
On March 27, 2015, Howard was sentenced to concurrent 10-year prison terms after pleading guilty to one count each of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and willful injury, both Class C felonies. He was sentenced to a consecutive term of five years in prison after also pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Howard was placed on parole on Aug. 28, 2018.
On April 28, 2019, Howard was arrested by Davenport Police on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and interference with official acts involving a firearm. The charges alleged that Howard was in possession of a Smith & Wesson .40-caliber handgun.
Those state charges were dismissed Aug. 7, 2019, when federal authorities took over the case and charged Howard with felon in possession of a firearm. Howard was held in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service until his trial. On Jan. 10, 2020, a federal jury found Howard not guilty of the charge. He was released from federal custody after his acquittal.
Howard was returned to the Iowa Department of Corrections on July 28, 2021, for a parole violation. He was released from the Iowa Department of Corrections on Oct. 13 less than three months later.