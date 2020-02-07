Man seeking new trial on 2013 Rock Island murder conviction takes plea

Aaron D. Henderson II, whose murder conviction for the shooting of Derek Jackson was overturned, has pleaded guilty as part of a plea deal rather than seeking a new trial.

On Dec. 18, 2013, Jackson, a Rock Island tattoo artist, was shot in his home while his girlfriend and young son were upstairs. Authorities believe the killing happened during a robbery.

In 2015, a jury convicted Henderson, now 27, of Rock Island, of first-degree murder in relation to Jackson’s death, but he was found not guilty of another first-degree murder charge. He was sentenced to 40 years in prison, but that conviction was overturned by the Illinois Third Appellate Court in November 2017.

On Thursday, Henderson pleaded guilty to armed robbery, and a sentencing hearing was scheduled for March 12, according to Rock Island County court records. The plea was the result of a negotiation with the Illinois Office of the State’s Attorney Appellate Prosecutor. As part of the deal, Henderson faces a sentence of anywhere between six and 21 years. He would have to serve at least 85% of the sentence.

A presentence investigation has been scheduled, records state. Such investigations are designed to develop a report on a defendant’s background that a judge can use to help determine the appropriate sentence.