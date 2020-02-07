Man seeking new trial on 2013 Rock Island murder conviction takes plea

Aaron D. Henderson II, whose murder conviction for the shooting of Derek Jackson was overturned, has pleaded guilty as part of a plea deal rather than seeking a new trial.
On Dec. 18, 2013, Jackson, a Rock Island tattoo artist, was shot in his home while his girlfriend and young son were upstairs. Authorities believe the killing happened during a robbery.
In 2015, a jury convicted Henderson, now 27, of Rock Island, of first-degree murder in relation to Jackson’s death, but he was found not guilty of another first-degree murder charge. He was sentenced to 40 years in prison, but that conviction was overturned by the Illinois Third Appellate Court in November 2017.
On Thursday, Henderson pleaded guilty to armed robbery, and a sentencing hearing was scheduled for March 12, according to Rock Island County court records. The plea was the result of a negotiation with the Illinois Office of the State’s Attorney Appellate Prosecutor. As part of the deal, Henderson faces a sentence of anywhere between six and 21 years. He would have to serve at least 85% of the sentence.
A presentence investigation has been scheduled, records state. Such investigations are designed to develop a report on a defendant’s background that a judge can use to help determine the appropriate sentence.
The murder charge of which Henderson was initially convicted was based on the theory that he planned and participated in the crime that led to Jackson’s death.
He also was charged with first-degree murder based on the theory that he was the gunman, but the jury found him not guilty on that count.
In overturning the conviction, the Third District Appellate Court stated former Rock Island County Judge F. Michael Meersman was mistaken when he allowed a Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office employee and a bailiff to be with Henderson’s jury as it reviewed video and audio evidence during its deliberations.
Jury deliberations should be done with secrecy and in private, the appellate judges stated. The ruling stated the appellate judges could not say “with any degree of confidence” how the employees’ presence affected the jury’s deliberations.
Another man — Yolanduis L. McDuffie, 27, of Moline — also was convicted of first-degree murder for Jackson’s killing. The jury found him guilty under the same theory: that McDuffie contributed to the crime that led to Jackson’s death.
In January 2018, he was sentenced to 55 years in prison.
McDuffie, like Henderson, also faced a first-degree murder charge based on the theory that he was the gunman, but he was found not guilty on that charge.
McDuffie has appealed, and that appeal was still pending as of Friday.