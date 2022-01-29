Man sentenced as habitual offender after jury finds him guilty of abandoning his child

A Davenport man has been sentenced to no more than 15 years in prison with a mandatory minimum three years of incarceration after a Scott County jury found him guilty in November of abandoning his child.
During a sentencing hearing Friday, Scott County District Court Judge Stuart Werling sentenced Jerin Douglas Mootz, 41, as a habitual offender.
According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Officer Joshua Wehde, at 3:34 p.m. on Oct. 20, 2020, Mootz kicked his minor child out of the house, telling the child to go live with his mother, who at the time lived in Moline.
Mootz had custody of the child at the time. The child was kicked out of the house with “the clothes on his back and two large Labrador dogs.”
The child was placed into the temporary protective care the Iowa Department of Human Services by court order.
After hearing evidence at trial in November, a Scott County Jury found Mootz guilty of neglect or abandonment of a dependent person. The charge is a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.
Assistant County Attorney Julie Walton prosecuted Mootz as a habitual offender in order to seek a more lengthy prison sentence. Trial information listed past convictions of first-degree theft, first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree theft, second-degree burglary and third-degree burglary,