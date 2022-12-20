 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man sentenced for 2021 sexual assault in Moline

A man must serve about eight years in an Illinois prison after being sentenced in a Moline sex crime case.

Authorities accused Bachman Schmidt, 24, of sexually assaulting a child and of having child pornography in 2021, according to previous reporting. The charges were the result of an investigation started by the Moline Police Department after a report that the child was sexually assaulted in February 2021 in Moline.

Schmidt, of Rock Island, initially faced a count of predatory criminal sexual assault and a count of child pornography, according to Rock Island County court records. As part of a plea agreement with prosecutors, Schmidt pleaded guilty to the sexual assault charge and the pornography charge was dropped.

He chose to be sentenced during the same proceeding, according to court records. Judge Frank Fuhr sentenced him to 10 years and Schmidt must serve 85% of that sentence, though he will get credit for time served.

He had the option of a pre-sentence investigation and a mitigation hearing, but he waived the option, court records state.

The pre-sentence investigation is designed to provide a background report on a defendant to aid a judge in determining the appropriate sentence. The mitigation hearing serves a similar function and can include a number of presentations. These can include arguments from the attorneys involved in the case and statements from the victims of the crime.

Schmidt remained in the Rock Island County Jail as of Tuesday, pending his transfer to a state prison.

Bachman Schmidt

Schmidt
