Man sentenced to 4 years in prison on firearms charge from Davenport bar fight

A former Chicago man was recently sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to a firearms charge stemming from a fight at a downtown Davenport bar.

Rodney Raphael Fluckes, 47, was sentenced Thursday in U.S. District Court after pleading guilty in November to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Fluckes was arrested after police were sent to respond to a fight that broke out in a pub in downtown Davenport in November of 2015, according to court documents.

Officers outside the pub saw Fluckes carrying a loaded, 9mm pistol that was previously reported as stolen, according to a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.

Previous felony convictions prohibit Fluckes from having firearms, according to court records.

Upon completion of his sentence, Fluckes must also serve three years of supervised release and he must also pay $100 to the Crime Victims’ Fund.

The Davenport Police Department and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case.

