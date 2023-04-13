A man who was convicted of setting fire to a Moline home in 2017 that killed an 88-year-old woman was sentenced to 40 years in prison during a hearing Wednesday in Rock Island County Circuit Court.

Jason Michael McChurch, 39, of East Moline, was convicted by a Rock Island county Jury on Oct. 22, 2021, of murder and residential arson for setting fire to the home on Jan. 22, 2017.

The home, at 4001 13th St., belonged Crystal Lawson.

Lawson’s mother, Marion Dreier, was caught in the fire.

Dreier was taken to a local hospital and then transferred to University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics, Iowa City, where she died on Jan. 31, nine days after the fire.

McChurch was arrested on the arson and murder charges and made a first appearance in that case on June 27, 2017, a little more than six months after the fire.

McChurch lit the fire because of a feud he had with Dreier's grandson, Charles (Ricky) Sedam, who is Lawson’s son.

According to Special Prosecutor Jonathan Barnard, Sedam was addicted to methamphetamine in 2017, and he had a feud with McChurch after McChurch stole $600 from him by offering to sell him methamphetamine and then walking away with the money without providing the drugs.

Sedam and some friends reportedly found where McChurch lived and beat him up a few days before the fire. Barnard said McChurch believed Sedam lived with his mother and lit the house on fire in an effort to injure or kill Sedam.

During the sentencing hearing Wednesday in Circuit Court, Circuit Judge Frank Fuhr sentenced McChurch to 40 years in prison with credit for the time he has served in the Rock Island County Jail awaiting trial and sentencing.

Fuhr also ordered that McChurch spend three years on mandatory supervised release once he completes his prison sentence.