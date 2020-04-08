Man sentenced to life in prison for death of girlfriend's son

A 28-year-old Chicago man who was convicted of killing his girlfriend’s 5-year-old son was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole during a hearing Wednesday in Scott County District Court.
A Scott County jury convicted Tre Henderson on Feb. 13 on one count each of first-degree murder, child endangerment resulting in death and child endangerment-multiple acts.
Scott County District Judge Tom Reidel merged the sentences for first-degree murder and child endangerment resulting in death, the latter of which carries a prison sentence of 50 years of which 40% must be served before parole can be granted. Reidel also sentenced Henderson to another 50 years in prison for the conviction for child endangerment-multiple acts.
Due to the COVID-19 impact on the courts, Henderson waived his right to be in court at the time of sentencing and had his attorney, Michael Adams, appear for him. Henderson indicated on the form he signed to waive his personal appearance that he will appeal his conviction and sentence.
Henderson’s girlfriend, Jacqueline Majanise Rambert, 26, the mother of the murdered boy, Ja’Shawn Russell, pleaded guilty Jan. 24 to charges of child endangerment resulting in death and child endangerment-multiple acts.
Reidel sentenced Rambert on March 20 to 50 years on each count to run concurrently. However, she must serve 40%, or 20 years, on the sentence for child endangerment resulting in death before she will be eligible for parole. She will be given credit for time served in the Scott County Jail while awaiting trial.
According to the Iowa Department of Corrections electronic records, Rambert will be eligible for parole on Aug. 30, 2038.
On April 27, 2018, Rambert called 911 because her son Ja’Shawn was choking and unresponsive, according to the arrest affidavit.
The boy was taken to Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport, and later airlifted to University of Iowa Hospitals with life-threatening injuries. Ja’Shawn died May 1.
An autopsy determined he died from complications of blunt force injuries of the head that caused the child’s skull to be fractured and heavy bleeding on the brain from numerous subdural hematomas. The autopsy also revealed numerous injuries of the torso and extremities, including multiple healing rib fractures and contusions of the diaphragm. Rambert was arrested in Chicago in August. Henderson was arrested in Indiana.
Court documents said Henderson assaulted the boy in April of 2018, causing head and other injuries that resulted in the boy vomiting several times over a four-day period.
