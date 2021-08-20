Man sentenced to prison for gun charges related to a Davenport shots fired incident

A man was sentenced Thursday to almost four years in prison for gun and drug charges related to a Davenport shooting.
Colton Eugene Cope, 25, is ordered to serve three years and 10 months in federal prison for unlawful possession of a firearm as a drug user, according to a press release from the United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Iowa.
He's also ordered to serve three years of supervised release after his prison term and pay $200 to the Crime Victim's Fund.
According to the release, Cope was federally charged after officers stopped a car he was driving related to a shots fired call in Davenport. Cope had multiple guns on his person as well as ammunition and methamphetamine. He admitted to using methamphetamine and owning the guns and ammunition.
The case was investigated by the Davenport Police Department, Fort Dodge Police Department and the Webster County Sheriff's Office.
Emily Andersen
Emily Andersen is a crime and courts reporter for the Quad City Times and Dispatch/Argus.
