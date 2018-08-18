A man who was placed on probation Thursday after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm was arrested late Friday when Davenport police allege he was in possession of a loaded handgun that had been stolen out of an off-duty police officer’s car.
Jayce Dominique Collins, 18, formerly of Davenport but who gave officers an address of 2030 Glass Road NE, Cedar Rapids, is charged with one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. The charge is a Class D felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of up to five years.
Collins also is charged with one count of third-degree theft, an aggravated misdemeanor that carries a prison sentence of up to two years.
According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Cpl. Brandon Koepke, at 11:46 p.m. Friday officers stopped a Chevrolet Malibu at the Kwik Stop at 3624 W. Locust St. for an equipment violation.
A strong odor of marijuana was emanating from the vehicle which allowed officers to conduct a probable cause search of the car.
Collins was sitting in the middle of the backseat of the car.
When officers searched the vehicle, they seized 1 gram of high-grade marijuana and a black .40-caliber Sig Sauer P229 that had six rounds in the magazine. The value of the gun is $629, according to the arrest affidavit.
A check of the gun’s serial number through the National Crime Information Center showed that it was stolen during the burglary of a vehicle that belongs to a police officer, according to the arrest affidavit.
Collins was being held in the Scott County Jail on a $5,000 cash-only bond.
Collins turned 18 on Wednesday, and already had a juvenile felony record for first-degree theft and carrying weapons which prohibits him from ever owning a firearm.
Davenport police arrested him Feb. 28 when he was found in possession of a SCCY 9mm handgun and was charged as an adult.
Collins pleaded guilty to the charge and on Thursday, Scott County District Judge Mark Lawson sentenced him to three years on probation with a chance at deferred adjudication.
Had he successfully completed his probation, Collins would have had the chance to have the weapons charge and conviction erased from his public criminal record.
Now that he has violated his probation on that conviction, he faces a possible term in prison if his probation is revoked. He also could lose his chance at deferred adjudication.
However, federal authorities could opt to take over the new gun charge and prosecute Collins under Project Safe Neighborhoods, a Department of Justice initiative instituted in 2001 to reduce gun violence.
It is a federal offense for a felon to be in possession of a firearm. The charge carries a maximum prison sentence of 10 years and there is no parole in the federal prison system.