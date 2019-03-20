A Bettendorf man accused of sexually abusing a 15-year-old girl has been sentenced to two years in prison and 10 years on a special parole after he pleaded guilty to a lesser charge in a plea agreement Friday in Scott County District Court.
Brandon Wesley Banks, 46, was sentenced Friday by Scott County District Judge Mark Smith.
Banks had been charged with one count of third-degree sexual abuse in February 2018. The charge is a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a 10-year prison sentence.
According to the arrest affidavit filed by Bettendorf Police Detective Jeff Buckles, at about 1 a.m. Feb. 14, 2018, the victim was awakened to Banks abusing her.
The victim was able to kick at Banks and shove him away and he eventually left the room.
During a hearing Friday in Scott County District Court, Banks pleaded guilty to a charge of assault with the intent to commit sexual abuse. The charge is an aggravated misdemeanor that carries a prison sentence of up to two years.
Smith sentenced Banks to two years in prison and imposed a $5,000 fine.
Banks also must serve 10 years on parole when he completes his prison sentenced. Smith imposed the special parole as it is allowed under Iowa law for those convicted of a sexual abuse offense that is a Class D felony or aggravated misdemeanor.
Banks also must register as a sex offender and as under a 5-year no contact order with the victim.
Banks was being held Thursday night in the Scott County Jail as he awaits transport to the Iowa Medical and Classification Center at Oakdale, where he will be processed into the prison system.