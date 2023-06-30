A Davenport man accused of a fatal 2021 shooting must serve up to 15 years in an Iowa prison in relation to the killing.
Scott County authorities initially accused Demarco D. Gray, 29, of first-degree murder, alleging he killed Jeremiah Martinez-Brown, 25, on Sept. 5, 2021, in the 2200 block of North Nevada Avenue in Davenport, according to previous reporting. They also accused him of dominion/control of firearm/offensive weapon by felon.
On Wednesday, District Court Judge Joel Barrows sentenced Gray to up to 10 years on a charge of voluntary manslaughter and up to another five years for the count of felon in possession of a firearm, according to court records. The two sentences must be served back to back but Gray will get credit for the time he has spent in jail while the case was resolved.
Gray pleaded guilty to the charges in April, according to Scott County court records. The plea was the result of an agreement with the Scott County Attorney’s Office.
Photos: Historic Downtown Davenport
Downtown Davenport street scenes at night April 11, 1954. From the archives of the Quad-City Times.
QUAD-CITY TIMES - ARCHIVES
Downtown Davenport street scenes at night April 11, 1954. From the archives of the Quad-City Times.
QUAD-CITY TIMES - ARCHIVES
Downtown Davenport street scenes at night April 11, 1954. From the archives of the Quad-City Times.
QUAD-CITY TIMES - ARCHIVES
Downtown Davenport street scenes at night April 11, 1954. From the archives of the Quad-City Times.
QUAD-CITY TIMES - ARCHIVES
Ripley St. & W. 3rd St., Davenport. (Photo by Times-Democrat)
Roy Booker
3rd & Ripley, Davenport. Photo taken May 19, 1956. (Photo by Phil Hutchison/The Daily Times)
Roy Booker
Downtown Davenport. Photo taken June 19, 1958.
Roy Booker
The Davenport Chamber's Traffic Committee has recommended that Ripley Street be closed from West 6th Street to the top of the hill. Members say the street is narrow and visibility at the crest is extremely limited. Published Dec. 6, 1970. (Photo by Times-Democrat)
Roy Booker
This stretch of trees and bushes along East River Drive in Davenport may fall under the axe to provide a clear view of the Mississippi River. (Photo by Times-Democrat)
Roy Booker
The heart of downtown Davenport looking West on 2nd Street during a summer day in the early 1930s.
East Locust Street between Pershing Avenue and Iowa Street, Davenport. On left, Lorenzen Market, 312 E. Locust St.; Guy Drug, 314 E. Locust St.; and Hawkeye Tavern, 328 E. Locust St. (Quad-City Times Archives)
Roy Booker
Vale Apartments. (Photo by Phil Hutchison/The Daily Times)
Roy Booker
Downtown Davenport. (Photo by Times-Democrat)
Roy Booker
Handwritten on back: 3rd looking west from Perry. (Photo by Times-Democrat)
Roy Booker
Handwritten on back: 3rd St. looking east from Ripley. (Photo by Times-Democrat)
Roy Booker
Handwritten on back: Cutting pole on base. (Photo by Times-Democrat)
Roy Booker
East River Drive, Davenport. (Photo by Quad-City Times)
Roy Booker
Handwritten on back: Brady St., Davenport. (Photo by Times-Democrat)
Roy Booker
Parking Garage, downtown Davenport. (Photo by Times-Democrat)
Roy Booker
E. 3rd St. & Pershing Ave. looking east. (Photo by Times-Democrat)
Roy Booker
E. 3rd St. & Perry St., Davenport, looking east. (Photo by Times-Democrat)
Roy Booker
W. 3rd St. & Western Ave., Davenport, looking east. (Photo by Times-Democrat)
Roy Booker
W. 3rd St. & Scott St., Davenport, looking east. (Photo by Quad-City Times)
Roy Booker
W. 3rd St. & Ripley St., Davenport, looking east. (Photo by Times-Democrat)
Roy Booker
E. 2nd St. & Brady St., Davenport, looking west. Scharff's Department Store on left. M.L. Parker Company on right. (Photo by Times-Democrat)
Roy Booker
E. 3rd St. & Brady St., Davenport, looking east. (Photo by Times-Democrat)
Roy Booker
W. 2nd St. & Scott St., Davenport, looking west. (Photo by Times-Democrat)
Roy Booker
E. 2nd St. at the Government Bridge, Davenport. (Photo by Times-Democrat)
Roy Booker
View of downtown Davenport from the Mississippi River. Former Davenport Bank & Trust Co. tower can be seen in the background and Dillon Fountain. (Photo by Times-Democrat)
Roy Booker
East River Drive and Mississippi Avenue, Davenport. (Photo by Quad-City Times)
Roy Booker
