A Davenport man accused of a fatal 2021 shooting must serve up to 15 years in an Iowa prison in relation to the killing.

Scott County authorities initially accused Demarco D. Gray, 29, of first-degree murder, alleging he killed Jeremiah Martinez-Brown, 25, on Sept. 5, 2021, in the 2200 block of North Nevada Avenue in Davenport, according to previous reporting. They also accused him of dominion/control of firearm/offensive weapon by felon.

On Wednesday, District Court Judge Joel Barrows sentenced Gray to up to 10 years on a charge of voluntary manslaughter and up to another five years for the count of felon in possession of a firearm, according to court records. The two sentences must be served back to back but Gray will get credit for the time he has spent in jail while the case was resolved.

Gray pleaded guilty to the charges in April, according to Scott County court records. The plea was the result of an agreement with the Scott County Attorney’s Office.

