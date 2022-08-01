Man seriously injured in late night motorcycle crash Sunday in Davenport

A 52-year-old man was seriously hurt in a motorcycle crash Sunday night on Davenport's Kirkwood Boulevard.
The crash, involving only the motorcycle, happened about 9:28 p.m. in the 1600 block of Kirkwood, according to a news release from the Davenport Police Department. The man, from Davenport, was operating the motorcycle and suffered serious injuries in the crash. He was at first hospitalized in the Quad-Cities but as of Monday afternoon was being treated at the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics in Iowa City.
As of Monday, investigators believe the man was riding west when he lost control of the motorcycle and struck the central boulevard between Kirkwood's lanes and came to rest on the road.
The investigation was ongoing but further details were not available Monday afternoon, the department said in the release.