Man seriously injured in late night motorcycle crash Sunday in Davenport

The crash, involving only the motorcycle, happened about 9:28 p.m. in the 1600 block of Kirkwood, according to a news release from the Davenport Police Department. The man, from Davenport, was operating the motorcycle and suffered serious injuries in the crash. He was at first hospitalized in the Quad-Cities but as of Monday afternoon was being treated at the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics in Iowa City.