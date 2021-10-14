Man shot by Davenport police officer identified, confirmed dead

The man shot by a Davenport police officer Wednesday afternoon has died, according to Iowa Department of Public Safety.
Bobby Klum, 37, was reportedly walking near the intersection of 8th and Iowa Streets with a handgun pointed at his head. Police responded to the area around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and tried to defuse the situation, according to a news release from the Iowa Department of Public Safety.
The Department of Public Safety said Klum "refused to comply with officers’ commands and discharged two less-lethal rounds with allegedly no effect. One police officer discharged his duty firearm, striking the subject in the mid-torso."
Klum was transported to Genesis East Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
An autopsy has been scheduled at the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner. An investigation is being conducted by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation. The name of the officer will not be released until after being interviewed by the DCI.
Klum was on parole until Jan. 20, 2024 for a sex offender registration conviction from 2017. He was sentenced in that case as a repeat offender, with convictions from Scott and Rock Island counties. At sentencing, Scott County District Judge John Telleen gaved Klum the maximum term in prison of 15 years, with at least three years to serve before parole could be granted. Klum was given credit for time served in the Scott County Jail awaiting trial and sentencing, Telleen also ordered Klum to remain on the sex offender registry for another 10 years.
Klum was placed on work release on July 10, 2018, according to Iowa Department of Corrections electronic records and paroled on Jan. 18, 2019. He was placed back into the work release program on Nov. 4, 2020, and paroled again on March 23, 2021.
Since 2013, Klum had served time for third-degree burglary, second-degree theft, conspiracy to commit a felony, and violation of Iowa’s sex offender registration statutes. He had been convicted at least four times for aggravated misdemeanor charges of driving while barred — once in 2019, and three times in 2020.
Klum was on the sex offender registry for a 2007 conviction in Rock Island County of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a girl between the ages of 13-16. The charge is a Class 2 felony under Illinois law that can carry a prison sentence of three to seven years.
According to Rock Island County Circuit Court records, Klum was placed on probation for two years for his sex abuse conviction. When he violated his probation in 2009 he was sentenced to 14 months on probation. He violated probation again in 2010 and was sentenced to a term of 18 months on probation. Klum was discharged from probation in Rock Island County on Jan. 13, 2011.
Klum also had felony convictions in Rock Island County of obstructing justice in 2009, and felon in possession of a firearm in 2016.
He was never sentenced to prison for any of his felony convictions in Illinois.
He had two court cases currently pending in Scott County.
On Aug. 24 during a hearing in Scott County District Court, Klum pleaded guilty to a fifth charge of driving while barred during a hearing in Scott County District Court. He was to be sentenced Dec. 8.
On Aug. 17, Klum was again charged with violating Iowa’s sex offender registry statutes. He faced three counts of violating the registration statutes, with the offense dates being May 14, June 16 and Aug. 17. Each is a Class D felony under Iowa law with a prison sentence of five years. He also faced an enhanced penalty for being a repeat offender. A pre-trial conference was to be held Jan 7.