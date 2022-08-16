Man shot by Moline police in 2018 pleads guilty to charges related to the incident

Anthony Watt

A man shot by Moline police in 2018 awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to charges related to the incident.

Steven Dexter Wilson, now 30 and of Davenport, was shot by officers at about 12:35 a.m. on June 22, 2018, according to authorities. The officers were investigating a report of a burglary in the 3300 block of Avenue of the Cities when they encountered Wilson. Both he and the officers fired shots, and Wilson was critically wounded.

Wilson pleaded guilty on Aug. 11 to attempted aggravated battery and aggravated discharge of a firearm, according to court records. Two other counts – an armed violence charge and a felony drug possession charge – were dismissed as part of an agreement with the Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Once Wilson’s plea was entered, Rock Island County Judge Peter Church ordered a presentence investigation, according to court records.

Wilson’s sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 18.

A presentence investigation is meant to develop a report that provides the sentencing judge with background information on the defendant. Such reports are designed to assist the judge in determining the appropriate sentence.

In the weeks after the shooting, investigators provided an outline of what they thought happened between Wilson and the officers.

Wilson was accused of firing a gun into the alley from his residence doorway, then charging toward the officers while armed with the pistol. He struggled with police and was shot, allegedly after aiming the gun at one of the officers. Two officers fired their pistols during the encounter. One officer did not hit anything. The second officer shot Wilson.

The actions of the two officers who fired their weapons-- Lt. Jeremy Weeks and Officer Brett Kopf -- were deemed appropriate by then Rock Island County State’s Attorney John McGehee.