A Davenport man has been sentenced in connection with an incident in 2018 that resulted in him being shot by Moline Police.

Steven Dexter Wilson, 30, was shot by officers at 12:35 a.m. on June 22, 2018, according to authorities. Police were investigating a report of a burglary in the 3300 block of Avenue of the Cities when they encountered Wilson. Both he and the officers fired shots, records show, and Wilson was critically wounded.

He pleaded guilty in 2022 to attempted aggravated battery and aggravated discharge of a firearm, according to Rock Island County court records. Two other counts – an armed violence charge and a felony drug possession charge – were dismissed as part of an agreement with the Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office.

During a hearing late last week, Judge Peter Church sentenced Wilson to four years in an Illinois prison on each count, but Wilson will serve the sentences concurrently, rather than one after the other, according to court records. He will get credit for the time he has served in jail and also qualifies for day-for-day credit.

Wilson must also serve a year of supervised release at the conclusion of his prison term, court records state.

In the weeks after the shooting, investigators provided an outline of what they say happened between Wilson and the officers.

Wilson was accused of firing a gun into the alley from his residence doorway, then charging toward the officers while armed with the pistol. He struggled with police and was shot after aiming the gun at one of the officers. Two officers fired their pistols during the encounter. One officer did not hit anything. The second officer shot Wilson.

The actions of the two officers who fired their weapons, Lt. Jeremy Weeks and Officer Brett Kopf, were deemed appropriate by then-Rock Island County State’s Attorney John McGehee.

After last week's sentencing, Wilson was permitted to leave on his own recognizance and may remain free until he reports to prison, records state.

A status hearing is scheduled for March 9, court records state.