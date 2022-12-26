Man shot by Silvis officer in 2018 sentenced to federal prison

A federal judge has sentenced to nine years in prison an East Moline man shot by a police officer in 2018.

A federal grand jury initially indicted Devin Michael Lovgren, now 28, on one count each of possessing a sawed-off shotgun and being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, according to court documents filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of Illinois. The charges stemmed from actions Lovgren allegedly took on Dec. 23, 2018.

In September of 2020, Lovgren pleaded guilty to the felon in possession charge after entering into a plea agreement with federal prosecutors.

Chief Judge Sara Darrow sentenced Lovgren to 108 months in a federal prison and an additional three years of supervised release once his prison term is complete, according to federal court records. She handed down the sentence on Dec. 21.

Authorities have said the incident that led to the federal charges began in Silvis when a police officer attempted a traffic stop in an alley in the 900 block of 1st Avenue. Lovgren, the driver, allegedly turned the vehicle around and sped toward the officer, who then fired at the vehicle.

At least one bullet hit Lovgren, but he continued driving and attempted to flee police until he crashed his vehicle and was captured in Henry County, according to authorities. He allegedly had a sawed-off shotgun and ammunition.

Authorities said both the shotgun and ammunition were recovered during the investigation.

Lovgren allegedly threw the gun, identified as a 12-guage Companhia Brasileira de Cartuchos Model 151, out of the driver’s side window, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of Illinois. During the pursuit, he is accused of reaching speeds of 100 mph, weaving through traffic and ramming a police vehicle.

A search of court records in Rock Island and Henry counties indicates that the Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office did not file charges against Lovgren in relation to the Silvis incident, but Henry County prosecutors did.

The Henry County charges were dropped in 2019, court records.

The records available Monday did not specify why the local charges were dismissed, but it is common for local prosecutions to be dropped once federal charges are filed.

The Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office ruled in early 2019 that the Silvis officer’s actions during the encounter were justified.