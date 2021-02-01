 Skip to main content
Man shot during Davenport domestic disturbance has died of injuries
A man shot Saturday in Davenport during an apparent domestic disturbance has died as a result of his injuries.

The victim has been identified as Nicholas A. Brown, 33, Davenport, according to the Davenport Police Department. Brown died Monday.

According to a release from the Davenport Police, officers were called around 11:49 a.m., Jan. 30 for a report of a shooting in the 600 block of Fillmore Street. When they arrived they found one gunshot victim. 

He was sent to Genesis Health Systems eastern campus in Davenport with injuries considered life threatening. 

Further details were not being released Monday. The police are continuing to investigate the incident and are asking for anyone with information to call the department at 563-326-6125 or submit a tip online at qccrimestoppers.com.

