UPDATE: Darold S. Strunk, 25, the man wounded during Saturday's police-involved shooting in East Moline has been released from the hospital to the custody of the Rock Island County Jail.
A man wounded by police during an East Moline traffic stop could soon be released into the custody of the Rock Island County Jail.
Darold S. Strunk, 25, was wounded by gunfire after he allegedly fired a gun at a squad car during a stop Saturday night at 7th Street and 40th Avenue, according to the Rock Island County Integrity Task Force, a joint law enforcement unit that investigates police-involved shootings. The wound was not life-threatening, and Strunk will be sent to the jail once he is released from the hospital.
Investigators are gathering evidence about Strunk's actions and those of the two police officers involved, the task force said. The case will then be presented to acting Rock Island County State's Attorney Patricia Castro, who will decide what criminal charges, if any, will be filed, and against whom.
"It's a two-pronged investigation," said Illinois State Police Lt. Chris Endress, who provided Tuesday morning's update.
The task force has video footage of the encounter collected from the two officers' squad car cameras that includes the initial attempt at a traffic stop; the short pursuit that followed when the driver, who was not Strunk, fled; and the exchange of gunfire, Endress said. The East Moline police do not wear body cameras, and the ensuing foot chase and arrest were not recorded.
Police also found a .380-caliber pistol at the scene, and are trying to determine where it came from, Endress said.
The task force has said two officers fired, but Tuesday morning, Endress could not say how many shots were fired.
The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with authorities, Endress said.