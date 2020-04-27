Man shot early Sunday in Rock Island

A 27-year-old man was shot early Sunday in Rock Island.
The man was shot on the street around 4:20 a.m. in the 900 block of 10th Avenue, according to the Rock Island Police Department. He was taken to the hospital, but the injuries were not considered life threatening, police said. No one else was reported hurt.
Details on the person who committed the shooting were not available Monday morning, and there had been no arrests, police said.
The police ask anyone with information to call 309-732-2677 or the Quad-Cities chapter of Crime Stoppers, 309-762-9500. Crime Stoppers also has the mobile app P3 Tips.
