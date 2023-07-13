A man on a stolen electric bike with a gunshot wound in his chest arrived Thursday morning at the Rock Island Police Department.

The man, 21, arrived at the department at 5:18 a.m., according to a news release. Police provided first aid until Rock Island Fire Department paramedics arrived and took him to UnityPoint Health-Trinity in Rock Island for further treatment.

The release did not provide details about the seriousness of the man's injury or the man's identity.

The man would not provide any details of the shooting, including where it occurred, the release said. The electric bicycle the man was riding when he arrived at the police department had been reported stolen.

Investigators think the theft happened around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, the department said.

The department also said it has not received any gunfire complaints related to the shooting.

Police ask that anyone with information concerning the shooting contact investigators at 309-732-2677. They can also contact Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or through the P3 Tips app.

