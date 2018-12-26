The man wounded in the leg by a Silvis police officer Sunday night made his first appearance in U.S. District Court, Davenport, on Wednesday on a charge of violating his supervised release.
Devin Michael Lovgren, 24, of Davenport, is scheduled for a detention hearing Monday.
Lovgren was released from the custody of the Federal Bureau of Prisons on Oct. 12, according to the Bureau of Prisons electronic records.
Lovgren was arrested July 9, 2015, on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a stolen firearm. According to the Grand Jury indictment, on Feb. 1, 2015, he had been in possession of a stolen Ruger SR .22-caliber pistol and ammunition.
He was sentenced to two years in federal prison Jan. 5, 2016, after pleading guilty to the charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm. The charge of possession of a stolen firearm was dismissed.
He also was sentenced to serve three years on supervised release after he completed his term in prison.
On Oct. 15, three days after being released from the custody of the Bureau of Prisons, Lovgren reported to the U.S. Probation Office and provided a urine sample that tested positive for methamphetamine, according to electronic records of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Iowa. He initially denied the use of methamphetamine but on Oct. 16 during a meeting with the probation office, he verbally admitted to using meth on Oct. 12 when he was still in the custody of the Bureau of Prisons. He was ordered to take a substance abuse assessment.
On Oct. 26, Lovgren reported to the U.S. Probation office and provided a urine sample that again tested positive for methamphetamine, according to U.S. District Court electronic records.
While he verbally admitted to using meth, Lovgren refused to sign the admission form and was scheduled to complete a substance abuse assessment the next week. He also was ordered to serve a 24-hour jail sentence at the Rock Island County Jail.
An arrest warrant was issued for Lovgren after he failed to appear in November for two scheduled appointments to provide a urine sample for a drug screen, and for also failing to notify U.S. Probation that he no longer was living at the address he had provided to the probation office.
On Sunday at 9:34 p.m., a Silvis police officer was working overtime on a holiday traffic enforcement detail when he attempted to make a traffic stop on a 2002 Subaru Outback in the north alley in the 900 block of 1st Avenue, according to East Moline Police Capt. Darren Gault, who is the public information officer for the Rock Island County Integrity Task Force.
The Silvis officer tried to make contact with the occupants of the vehicle when it fled from the officer. During the encounter the Silvis officer fired his weapon which struck the driver of the vehicle, Lovgren, in the leg, Gault said in a news release Wednesday.
A short time later Colona police attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle as it was being driven erratically but the vehicle again fled. Lovgren was arrested by Colona Police and Henry County Sheriff’s deputies after he crashed the vehicle near East 1200th Street and Wolf Road in Colona.
Lovgren was taken to a local hospital and treated for a non-life-threatening wound. He was released from the hospital Monday and taken to the Rock Island County Jail. U.S. Marshals took custody of Lovgren Wednesday.
Gault said that once the Integrity Task Force has concluded its investigation all materials will be turned over to Rock Island County State’s Attorney John McGehee for evaluation.
Lovgren is facing additional criminal charges in Henry County, and could face criminal charges in Rock Island County stemming from the incident in Silvis.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500 or use the P3 Tips Smartphone App.