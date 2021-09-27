Man shot in Sterling, incident remains under investigation

A man was shot early Monday morning in Sterling, Ill. His injuries were non-life threatening, according to a press release from the Sterling Police Department.
Sterling police responded to the 200 block of 12th Ave. at 2:47 a.m. for a report of a disturbance. They found the 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He was transported to CGH Medical Center, where he was treated and released.
No arrests have been made and the incident remains under investigation by the Sterling Police Department and the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigation Services.
