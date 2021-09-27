 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man shot in Sterling, incident remains under investigation
0 Comments
topical alert top story

Man shot in Sterling, incident remains under investigation

  • Updated
  • 0
siren 4

A man was shot early Monday morning in Sterling, Ill. His injuries were non-life threatening, according to a press release from the Sterling Police Department.

Sterling police responded to the 200 block of 12th Ave. at 2:47 a.m. for a report of a disturbance. They found the 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He was transported to CGH Medical Center, where he was treated and released.

No arrests have been made and the incident remains under investigation by the Sterling Police Department and the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigation Services. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Shia Muslims in Iraq mark Arbaeen rituals

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News