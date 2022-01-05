 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man shot in the chest in Rock Island
Rock Island Police are investigating a shooting in the area of 6th Street and 7th Avenue. 

Police were called to the scene at about 8:55 p.m. Wednesday after it was reported that a man had been shot in the chest. 

Police confirmed a victim but did not have the man's condition. The victim was taken to UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island. 

Police ask that anyone with information about this incident to call the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com.”

