Man shot in the chest in Rock Island

Rock Island Police are investigating a shooting in the area of 6th Street and 7th Avenue.
Police were called to the scene at about 8:55 p.m. Wednesday after it was reported that a man had been shot in the chest.
Police confirmed a victim but did not have the man's condition. The victim was taken to UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island.
Police ask that anyone with information about this incident to call the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com.”