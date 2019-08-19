A man killed in a Sunday afternoon shooting in Rock Island has been identified as Michael D. McGee, 45, Rock Island.
The Rock Island Police Department was called for a gunfire complaint at 3:39 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of 7th Street, according to a department news release. When officers arrived, they found a man outside of a residence who appeared to have been shot.
Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson released McGee's name on Monday, and said he was pronounced dead a 4:28 p.m., Sunday, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island.
An autopsy was performed Monday morning, Gustafson said. The preliminary results indicate McGee died from traumatic gunshot wounds to the chest and abdomen.
The investigation was ongoing between the Rock Island police and the coroner's office, Gustafson said.
The Rock Island Police Department confirmed the victim's age in a morning police report which classified the incident as a first-degree murder, but had not released any additional information as of Monday afternoon.
Anyone with information concerning the attack are asked to contact the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677. They can also contact the Quad-Cities chapter of Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500.