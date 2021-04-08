 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man sought after failing to return to work release in Davenport
0 comments
topical alert top story

Man sought after failing to return to work release in Davenport

  • 0

A man convicted of arson in Muscatine County is being sought after failing to return to a work release program in Davenport.

David Lee Reinier Sr., 36, did not make his required report Wednesday to the Davenport Residential Correctional Facility, according to a news release from the Iowa Department of Corrections. He was described as a white man, about 5-feet-9-inches tall and 319 pounds.

He has been in the work release facility since Nov. 10 after being convicted of prohibited acts-manufacture, dealing, consumption, possession with intent-methamphetamine and first-degree arson, the release states.

The Department of Corrections asks anyone with information concerning Reinier's whereabouts to contact their area law enforcement.

David L. Reinier Sr.

David Lee Reinier Sr., courtesy Iowa Department of Corrections.

 Submitted
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Hollywood to Include COVID-19 Vaccine Plots Into TV Shows to Fight Hesitancy

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News