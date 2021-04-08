Man sought after failing to return to work release in Davenport

A man convicted of arson in Muscatine County is being sought after failing to return to a work release program in Davenport.

David Lee Reinier Sr., 36, did not make his required report Wednesday to the Davenport Residential Correctional Facility, according to a news release from the Iowa Department of Corrections. He was described as a white man, about 5-feet-9-inches tall and 319 pounds.

He has been in the work release facility since Nov. 10 after being convicted of prohibited acts-manufacture, dealing, consumption, possession with intent-methamphetamine and first-degree arson, the release states.

The Department of Corrections asks anyone with information concerning Reinier's whereabouts to contact their area law enforcement.

