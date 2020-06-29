Man sought for June 2 fire in East Moline

A man is being sought on a warrant accusing him of setting a fire that destroyed or damaged three vehicles on June 2 in East Moline.
Javon M. Jernigan, 20, was charged in the warrant with three counts of arson, according to the East Moline Police Department.
The fire was in a parking lot at the Deerfield Woods apartment complex in the 1000 block of 51st Avenue. No one was hurt.
There were two cars that burned and one that was damaged by the heat of the fire, East Moline Fire Department Battalion Chief Curt Frerichs said at the scene the night of June 2.
The two cars that burned were parked next to each other in a lot, and both were heavily damaged by the fire.
Unrelated court records list Jernigan’s first name as Ja’von, but other identifying information matched with what the East Moline police provided. His last known address was in Hampton, court records state.
Jernigan was not in the Rock Island County Jail as of Monday afternoon.
1 of 6
Police and fire departments respond to a car fire at 1030 50th Ave. in East Moline June 2, 2020.