You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Man sought for June 2 fire in East Moline
topical alert top story

Man sought for June 2 fire in East Moline

{{featured_button_text}}

A man is being sought on a warrant accusing him of setting a fire that destroyed or damaged three vehicles on June 2 in East Moline.

Javon M. Jernigan, 20, was charged in the warrant with three counts of arson, according to the East Moline Police Department.

The fire was in a parking lot at the Deerfield Woods apartment complex in the 1000 block of 51st Avenue. No one was hurt.

There were two cars that burned and one that was damaged by the heat of the fire, East Moline Fire Department Battalion Chief Curt Frerichs said at the scene the night of June 2.

The two cars that burned were parked next to each other in a lot, and both were heavily damaged by the fire.

Unrelated court records list Jernigan’s first name as Ja’von, but other identifying information matched with what the East Moline police provided. His last known address was in Hampton, court records state.

Jernigan was not in the Rock Island County Jail as of Monday afternoon.

June 2 car fire in East Moline

1 of 6

The department asks that anyone with information about Jernigan’s whereabouts contact investigators at 309-752-1546. They can also call the Quad-Cities chapter of Crime Stoppers at 309-762- 9500.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Dashboard camera video of Iowa trooper striking motorcyclist during stop

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News