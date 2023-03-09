One man was seriously injured after being struck with a rock during a quarrel in Rock Island.

The attack happened March 1 at the MetroLINK station at 1975 2nd Ave., Rock Island, according to Rock Island County court records. The rock hit the man in the head, causing a laceration and bleeding in his brain.

The Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office has charged Kenneth Reed, 54, of Rock Island, with a single count of aggravated battery because of the attack, according to court records. Prosecutors accuse Reed of throwing the rock.

Records state that the attack was recorded by MetroLINK surveillance cameras and that the footage was recovered by investigators.

The two men can be seen speaking to each other in the footage, court records state. There was no audio of the conversation available.

At 1:38 p.m., Reed approached the man, who shoved him away, causing Reed to fall, according to court records. A few minutes later, Reed approached the man again and threw the large rock.

After he was struck, the other man fell to the ground and Reed stomped on his upper torso, court records state. The man can be seen on the ground, not moving.

Reed remained in custody Thursday, held on a $100,000 bail, according to the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office. To be released, he would have to post a $10,000 bond.

Reed had his first court appearance on March 3, court records state. His next court hearing is scheduled for March 21.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the case, according to court records.