Man suffers broken leg in two-vehicle crash

A man suffered a broken leg in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday night at the intersection of Harrison and West 4th streets in Davenport.
Davenport police said the crash occurred at about 9:40 p.m. when the driver of a maroon Dodge Charger that was southbound on Harrison Street ran the red light at West 4th Street.
The Charger slammed into the passenger side of a Chevrolet Silverado pickup that was westbound on 4th Street.
The impact destroyed the front end of the Charger and pushed the pickup into a utility pole on the southwest corner of the intersection.
The driver of the Charger, a Davenport man, suffered a broken leg and was taken to Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport, police said. The vehicle smelled of cannabis, they said, and there will be an investigation into whether the driver of the Charger was driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Police said the driver’s license to drive had been suspended or revoked.
The driver of the pickup was not injured.
The crash remains under investigation by the Davenport Police Department.