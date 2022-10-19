 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man suffers life-threatening gunshot wound early Wednesday in Davenport

Police Lights

A man suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound early Wednesday in Davenport, apparently during an argument between family members that grew violent.

The shooting happened about 2 a.m. at 2023 N. Linwood Ave., according to the Davenport Police Department.

Authorities initially sent the wounded man, who is 40, to a local hospital, but he later was transferred to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City for further treatment, according to a department news release issued later Wednesday.

Investigators think the shooting resulted from a verbal quarrel between family members, according to the release, which did not provide more detail about what authorities think happened.

The shooting remained under investigation as of late Wednesday morning.

