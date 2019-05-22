Police investigate a shooting that occurred Wednesday, May 22, 2019, during a traffic stop in an alley on 45th Street between 14th and 15th avenues in Rock Island. Rock Island Police Chief Jeff VenHuizen said officers discovered a man with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head in the backseat of the vehicle.
“There were possibly some additional individuals that we were looking for that could have been in the house, so they secured the house to see if there was anybody in there,” he said.
Officers did not find anyone in the house, VenHuizen added. He said no homes in the area were evacuated but neighbors were asked to stay inside.
“These situations are always very dynamic, very fluid,” he said. “There’s a lot of chaos initially to start with, but we were able to contain the scene relatively quickly. We had a lot of resources in place to not let this expand any further than where it did, and it was successful from the standpoint that there were no other injuries.”
VenHuizen added there is no reason to believe there are any additional threats to the community.
While police were on the scene, several neighbors stood outside to see what was happening.
Mauricia Burrage, who lives a few blocks away, said she heard the commotion. She said the incident was “super alarming” and that the area is usually quiet.
“I hope that whatever happened here is resolved and we don’t have to have any more problems like this again,” Burrage said.
