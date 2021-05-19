Man suing Shenanigans Irish Pub in Davenport over injuries

A man is suing Shenanigans Irish Pub, which closed at the end of 2019, and a another man over injuries he said he incurred when he fell at the pub in May 2019.

Whitney Joyner and Deandre Patrick were both patrons at the bar on May 6, 2019, the lawsuit states. Both men were drinking and became intoxicated, as did other patrons of the bar.

The lawsuit states the other patrons had spilled liquid on the floor because they were intoxicated. Patrick then reportedly hit Joyner on the back, causing him to slip in the liquid and fall.

Joyner is suing Patrick on two counts: negligence and assault. The suit says it was Patrick's duty in this situation to exercise reasonable care regarding the safety of others, and he was negligent because he allowed himself to become intoxicated, and he hit Joyner on the back.

The suit also claims Shenanigans was negligent because it didn't warn Joyner and other patrons about the spilled liquid on the ground, and it continued to serve alcohol to patrons who were already drunk, which caused the liquid to be spilled and caused Patrick to become intoxicated, leading to Joyner's injuries.

