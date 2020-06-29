Man suspected of smashing Rock Island police car in weekend escape charged in warrant

A man suspected of crashing a vehicle into a police squad Sunday while fleeing arrest in downtown Rock Island has been charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding.
Sunday's encounter began about 1:30 a.m. when officers approached a black Ford Escape allegedly driven by Adrian W. Neeley, according to the Rock Island Police Department. It was in a parking lot on 18th Street between 1st and 2nd avenues. The officers told him to get out of the Escape. He put it in reverse and struck several vehicles — the squad, a motorcycle and a Dodge Charger — before fleeing. The Charger was pushed into a GMC utility vehicle because of the collision.
Neeley, 33, was already wanted on a federal warrant for parole violation, police said. The fleeing charge for Sunday’s incident was filed Monday afternoon in Rock Island County.
The Escape was found abandoned at 18th Street and 7th Avenue, police said.
No one was reported hurt.
Neeley, of Rock Island, also faces charges for a Feb. 4 shooting in Davenport that damaged a residence at 809 Washington St., according to Scott County court records. He has been charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Neeley was arrested on May 26 on the Scott County case, but was freed the following day after posting 10% of a $15,000 bond through a bonding company.
Neeley was not in custody as of Monday afternoon either in Scott or Rock Island counties.
Police ask anyone with information on the incident to contact the Rock Island Police Department, 309-732-2677, or Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities, 309-762-9500. Crime Stoppers can also be contacted through the P3 Tips app.
