Man suspected of smashing Rock Island police car in weekend escape charged in warrant

A man suspected of crashing a vehicle into a police squad Sunday while fleeing arrest in downtown Rock Island has been charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding.

Sunday's encounter began about 1:30 a.m. when officers approached a black Ford Escape allegedly driven by Adrian W. Neeley, according to the Rock Island Police Department. It was in a parking lot on 18th Street between 1st and 2nd avenues. The officers told him to get out of the Escape. He put it in reverse and struck several vehicles — the squad, a motorcycle and a Dodge Charger — before fleeing. The Charger was pushed into a GMC utility vehicle because of the collision.

Neeley, 33, was already wanted on a federal warrant for parole violation, police said. The fleeing charge for Sunday’s incident was filed Monday afternoon in Rock Island County.

The Escape was found abandoned at 18th Street and 7th Avenue, police said.

No one was reported hurt.