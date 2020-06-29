Man suspected of smashing Rock Island police car in weekend escape identified

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Rock Island Police Department has released the identity of a man suspected of crashing a vehicle into a police squad Sunday while fleeing arrest downtown.

Adrian W. Neeley, 33, was allegedly the driver, police said Monday. He is being sought on a federal warrant for parole violation, and state charges were pending because of Sunday's collision.

The encounter began about 1:30 a.m. when officers approached Neely's vehicle, a black Ford Escape, in a parking lot on 18th Street between 1st and 2nd avenues, police said. They told him to get out of the Escape. He put it in reverse and struck several vehicles — the squad, a motorcycle and a Dodge Charger — before fleeing. The Charger was pushed into a GMC utility vehicle because of the collision.

The Escape was found abandoned at 18th Street and 7th Avenue, police said.

No one was reported hurt.

Neeley was not in custody as of Monday afternoon.

