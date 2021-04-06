 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man sustains serious injuries in stabbing in Moline
0 comments
topical alert top story

Man sustains serious injuries in stabbing in Moline

  • 0
siren3

An 18-year-old man was seriously injured in a stabbing Monday afternoon in Moline.

He was stabbed during an apparent domestic dispute, Moline Police said in a news release Tuesday. 

The stabbing happened at about 3:25 p.m. in the 1100 block of 14th Street.

The man's injuries were described as life-threatening, according to a news release from the police department.

Two women were at the scene, an 18-year-old woman, not injured, and a 17-year-old girl who had injuries police described as "not believed to be life threatening."

The two injured were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

Moline Police Criminal Investigation Division ask anyone with information to call police at 309-797-0401, or contact Crime Stoppers via its smart phone application P3 Tips, or by phone at 309-762-9500.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Woman receives windpipe transplant from donor

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News