Man sustains serious injuries in stabbing in Moline

An 18-year-old man was seriously injured in a stabbing Monday afternoon in Moline.

He was stabbed during an apparent domestic dispute, Moline Police said in a news release Tuesday.

The stabbing happened at about 3:25 p.m. in the 1100 block of 14th Street.

The man's injuries were described as life-threatening, according to a news release from the police department.

Two women were at the scene, an 18-year-old woman, not injured, and a 17-year-old girl who had injuries police described as "not believed to be life threatening."

The two injured were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

Moline Police Criminal Investigation Division ask anyone with information to call police at 309-797-0401, or contact Crime Stoppers via its smart phone application P3 Tips, or by phone at 309-762-9500.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1