One man is in custody this morning after Davenport police and Scott County deputies responded to a report of a wanted subject in west Davenport.
Police were called at 10:02 a.m., Thursday, to 3900 Pine Street to a report that a wanted subject was in the area.
Units from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office also responded to assist.
Responding officers located the subject in a parked vehicle. Officers approached the man, identified as Craig Holmes, 58, of Clinton, and asked him to exit the vehicle, according to a news release from the Davenport Police Department.
Holmes refused to do and began fumbling with items inside the vehicle, police said.
Concerned of weapons, officers backed away from the vehicle and coordinated a perimeter blocking exit routes in the event the subject attempted to flee in the vehicle. The immediate area was also cleared of pedestrian traffic creating a safe perimeter, police said.
Police negotiators made contact with Holmes who eventually surrendered to police.
Holmes was taken into custody and transported to the Scott County Jail. No injuries or damage was reported.
Holmes had several active warrants out of both Clinton and Scott County.
No further information is available at this time.
Anyone with information regarding these incidents is encouraged to “DO WHAT’S RIGHT” and call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app entitled “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola.