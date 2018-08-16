A Clinton man wanted on a several warrants out of Clinton and Scott counties was arrested Thursday morning in west Davenport following a short standoff with police.
Just after 10 a.m., Davenport police received information that a wanted person was in the 3900 block of Pine Street.
Preliminary information indicated that the wanted person, later identified as Craig Allen Holmes, 58, was in a vehicle and may also be in a possession, police said in a media release.
Units from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office also responded to assist.
Officers found Holmes and the vehicle and asked him to exit. He refused to do so and began fumbling with items inside the vehicle, according the release.
Officers, who were concerned about weapons, backed away from the vehicle and coordinated a perimeter to block exit routes if Holmes tried to flee in the vehicle, according to the release.
The immediate area also was cleared of pedestrian traffic to create a safe perimeter.
Police negotiators made contact with Holmes and were able to get him to exit the vehicle, according to the media release.
Police say the incident lasted about 33 minutes from initial contact to when he was arrested. No injuries or damage was reported.
Police did not locate any weapons.
Holmes faces multiple charges of attempted third-degree burglary, trespass, forgery, fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree burglary, and fifth-degree theft for incidents that occurred in Davenport in July.
In one case, he is accused of going into a home on West 46th Street without permission while a woman and her children were in the basement.
The woman went upstairs and saw Holmes in her kitchen, according to an arrest affidavit released by Davenport police.
He became started by the woman’s dog and grabbed her purse and fled from the house, according to the affidavit.
He then used the woman’s credit card at a local business, according to the affidavit.