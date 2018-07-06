A Clinton County man who barricaded himself inside a Wheatland repair shop Friday after threatening to do himself harm is safe, Clinton County Sheriff Rick Lincoln said.
Lincoln said that at 2:40 p.m., Clinton County Sheriff’s deputies were sent to 203 E. Washington St., Wheatland, for a domestic abuse assault call.
While deputies were investigating the complaint, one of the people barricaded himself inside a repair shop at 105 Main St. The man was armed with a shotgun and had made threats that he was going to harm himself.
Deputies negotiated with the man until shortly after 5 p.m. He was taken into protective custody and then transported to a local hospital, Lincoln said.
The Iowa Department of Transportation and Wheatland Ambulance assisted at the scene.