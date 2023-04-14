A Davenport man facing a first-degree murder charge in relation to a 2021 shooting has accepted a plea agreement.

Scott County authorities accused Demarco D. Gray, 28, of killing Jeremiah Martinez-Brown, 25, on Sept. 5 in the 2200 block of North Nevada Avenue in Davenport, according to previous reporting. They also accused him of dominion/control of firearm/offensive weapon by felon.

Gray has since pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and to the felon in possession charge, according to Scott County court records. The plea was the result of an agreement with the Scott County Attorney’s Office.

The plea agreement states that imprisonment is mandatory for voluntary manslaughter, but the agreement is open on whether the sentences for the two charges will be served back-to-back or at the same time.

Gray’s sentencing has been set for June 28, records state.

District Court Judge Patrick McElyea, who accepted the plea agreement on Thursday, ordered the 7th Judicial District Department of Correctional Services to perform a pre-sentence investigation.

Such investigations result in a background report on a person scheduled for sentencing. Those reports are meant to aid a judge in determining the appropriate sentence.