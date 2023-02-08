A man accused of a 2021 killing in Rock Island pleaded guilty Wednesday as part of an agreement with prosecutors.

The Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Mayson A. Davis, 27, Rock Island, with first-degree murder for the shooting of Kielan J. Sims, 18, Moline, on May 29, 2021, in the 1600 block of 7th Street.

Davis, who was initially listed by police as living in Muscatine, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder during a Wednesday morning hearing before Judge Peter Church, according to court records. During the same hearing, Church sentenced Davis to 35 years in prison and an additional three years of mandatory supervised release once his incarceration is over. Davis must serve 100% of the prison sentence but will get credit for time served.

Davis had the option to have a presentence investigation and a mitigation hearing ahead of sentencing, but waived them on Wednesday, court records state.

Presentence investigations are designed to produce background reports on defendants to aid judges in determining the appropriate sentence. The mitigation hearing serves a similar function and can include statements from the defendant, attorneys and other presentations.

A second man, Seth D. Washington, 22, Moline, also faces first-degree murder for Sims’ death, according to court records.

The case against Washington was ongoing Wednesday, court records state. His next court hearing is set for Feb. 23.

Washington remained in custody as of Wednesday at the Rock Island County Jail, according to court records. His bond is $500,000 cash only.