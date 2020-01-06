Man takes plea for June carjacking in Rock Island

A man accused of hijacking a SUV in June in Rock Island has taken a plea deal.

Antonio Harper, 18, of Davenport, was initially charged with vehicular hijacking and aggravated robbery, according to Rock Island County court records. Harper is accused of taking a 2013 Jeep Compass and a telephone on June 19 by threatening the imminent use of force.

He pleaded guilty to the hijacking charge on Thursday and the aggravated robbery charge was dismissed, court records state. He was sentenced at the same hearing to seven years in an Illinois prison and two years of mandatory supervised release. He qualified for day-for-day credit and credit for time served in the Rock Island County Jail. This means he will serve about half of the sentence listed.