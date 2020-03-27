Man tried to take photo of woman in store's dressing room

"On March 6, police were called to a retail store in Moline on a disorderly conduct complaint. A store employee saw this man (pictured) take a picture (or attempt to take a picture) of a female who was in the dressing room, by holding his phone up over the door. When the employee confronted him, he quickly left the store and drove away in a light colored mini-van (possibly tan). He is described as being 6’4” tall, thin build and was wearing a gray sweatshirt with black sleeves."