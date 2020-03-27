Man tried to take photo of woman in store's dressing room
Man tried to take photo of woman in store's dressing room

Suspect

Suspect

 Contributed photo

Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities is seeking the identity of the pictured subject.

According to Crime Stoppers:

"On March 6, police were called to a retail store in Moline on a disorderly conduct complaint. A store employee saw this man (pictured) take a picture (or attempt to take a picture) of a female who was in the dressing room, by holding his phone up over the door. When the employee confronted him, he quickly left the store and drove away in a light colored mini-van (possibly tan). He is described as being 6’4” tall, thin build and was wearing a gray sweatshirt with black sleeves."

If you know who this person is call the tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous, and you could earn a cash reward.

