 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man walks away from Davenport work release facility
0 Comments
topical alert top story

Man walks away from Davenport work release facility

  • Updated
  • 0
Justin Antonio McGowan

Justin Antonio McGowan

 Contributed photo

Justin Antonio McGowan, convicted of voluntary manslaughter and going armed with intent in Scott County, failed to report to the Davenport work release facility as required Tuesday.

McGowan, 34, is described as being 5' 8" tall, and weighing 245 pounds.

He was admitted to the work release facility on May 6.

Persons with information on McGowan's whereabouts should contact local police.

Quad-City Times​

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. military base in Germany transformed into Afghan evacuee hub

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News