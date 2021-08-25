Man walks away from Davenport work release facility

Justin Antonio McGowan, convicted of voluntary manslaughter and going armed with intent in Scott County, failed to report to the Davenport work release facility as required Tuesday.
McGowan, 34, is described as being 5' 8" tall, and weighing 245 pounds.
He was admitted to the work release facility on May 6.
Persons with information on McGowan's whereabouts should contact local police.
