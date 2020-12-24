Man walks away from work release center for second time in three months

For the second time in three months a habitual offender convicted of numerous crimes in Clinton, Johnson and Scott counties has walked away from the Iowa Department of Corrections Work Release Center in Davenport.
Roy Albert Phillips, 30, whose birthday is Christmas Day, also is awaiting trial on two charges of forgery in Scott County District Court. Each of those charges is a Class D felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of five years.
According to a news release issued Thursday by the Iowa Department of Corrections, Phillips failed to report back to the Davenport Work Release Center as required Thursday.
Phillips is described as a black man about 5-feet 8-inches tall and weighing 150 pounds.
Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Phillips is asked to contact their local police or law enforcement agency.
Phillips has been in and out of the Iowa Department of Corrections for the past decade.
On Aug. 10, 2009, Phillips was charged in Clinton County District Court with second-degree robbery and first-degree theft. The case was pleaded down to a charge of willful injury causing serious injury, a Class C felony for which he was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Jan. 19, 2010, according to district court electronic records.
According to Iowa Department of Corrections electronic records, Phillips was paroled Dec. 13, 2012.
On March 7, 2013, he was charged in Scott County District Court with first-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit a forcible felony and first-degree theft, according to district court electronic records. The robbery and conspiracy charges were dropped and Phillips pleaded guilty to the first-degree theft charge. As a habitual offender he was sentenced Sept. 5, 2013, to 15 years in prison instead of the usual 10 years for the Class C felony charge.
Due to the Scott County conviction, his parole for the Clinton County willful injury charge was revoked and he was sent back to prison in that case, to run consecutive to the Scott County sentence.
Phillips was paroled again on Sept. 30, 2016. His parole in both the Clinton and Scott County cases were each revoked and he was sent to prison on them again after he pleaded guilty in Johnson County to a charge of second-degree theft, a Class D felony for which he was sentenced to five years in prison.
Phillips was placed on work released on Oct. 17, 2018, and then was placed on parole Feb. 5, 2019. He was sent back to prison April 17, 2019, after violating his parole. He was placed on parole again Oct. 11, 2019, and then was sent to the work release facility April 1.
On September 29, Phillips walked away from the work release facility but was returned.
On Nov. 24, Bettendorf police filed two counts of forgery against Phillips who was residing at 605 Main St., the Iowa Department of Corrections facility.
According to the arrest affidavits filed by Bettendorf Police Detective Brian Hanssen, on Oct. 27, Phillips tried to deposit two stolen and forged checks totaling $700 into an account at RIA Federal Credit Union. The credit union caught the transaction and declined to deposit the checks.
Hanssen said that Phillips admitted to giving another person methamphetamine in exchange for the checks.
Phillips is scheduled to be arraigned in that case on Dec. 31 in Scott County District Court.