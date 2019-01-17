Try 1 month for 99¢

Authorities are looking for a man who walked away from the Davenport Work Release Center.

Nicholas James Oliver Hebdon, 30, failed to report back to the Davenport center as required Thursday morning, according to the Iowa Department of Corrections.

Hebdon is described as being 6-feet, 2-inches tall and weighs 207 pounds.

Hebdon was convicted of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony in Clinton County.

He was admitted to the work release facility on November 15, 2018.

Persons with information on Hebdon's whereabouts should contact local police.

