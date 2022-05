A man convicted of assaulting a police officer in Scott County has walked away from work release.

Rodricco Parks Jr., 25, failed to report to the Davenport Work Release/OWI Center yesterday as required.

Parks was convicted of assault with a weapon-peace officers/other and other charges in Scott County.

He has been at the work release facility since March 30.

Department of Corrections asks anyone with information on his whereabouts to call local police.

