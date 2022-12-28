Man wanted for attempted murder captured after causing crash on Brady Street.

A former Chicago man wanted on a charge of attempted murder and for jumping bond earlier this year on other Scott County charges was captured Wednesday after leading Davenport Police on a chase that ended with a multi-vehicle crash in about the 3300 block of Brady Street.

The crash shut down three lanes of Brady Street for more than an hour as the Iowa State Patrol investigated the crash and the street was cleared of debris.

Rashawn Dubree Sigle Jr., 21, is charged with attempted murder in connection with a June 27 shooting in the 1000 block of Scott Street in which one man was wounded. The charge is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a mandatory prison sentence of 25 years. As the charge is a forcible felony, 70% of the sentence, or 17 ½ years, must be served before parole can be granted.

Sigle also is charged in that case with one count of willful injury, a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of 10 years, and one count each of possession of a firearm by a felon and going armed with intent, each of which is a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.

Quad-City law enforcement as been on the lookout for Sigle.

At about 3:17 p.m. Wednesday, officers located Sigle in the 200 block of East 35th Street. When officers attempted to take Sigle into custody, he fled in a vehicle that traveled east on 35th Street and then turned southbound onto Brady Street into oncoming traffic.

Sigle’s vehicle then struck two vehicles which caused a crash. When Sigle’s vehicle became inoperable he tried to flee on foot. Witnesses said he tried to escape along the Davenport bike trail, but officers were able to quickly take him into custody.

Two people were taken to Genesis Medical Center-East Campus with minor injuries.

The dashboard camera of a Telcom Construction truck that was involved in the crash caught the entire crash on video. The video was shared with the Iowa State Patrol.

Sigle is facing multiple traffic charges including no insurance, no drivers license, eluding and leaving the scene of an injury accident.

Sigle was being held Wednesday night in the Scott County Jail without bond on the new charges and a charge of domestic assault with injury, and a $5,000 cash-only bond for an earlier case. He is expected to make a first appearance on the charges Thursday in Scott County District Court.

The shooting incident for which Sigle is charged occurred at about 11 p.m. June 27 in the 1000 block of Scott Street. According to Davenport Police, Sigle allegedly got out of a car and approached the person, who was working on a vehicle. Sigle then allegedly displayed a semiautomatic handgun and began shooting.

Investigators think he fired at least 22 times at the person, who was seriously wounded, court records state. The victim was initially hospitalized in the Quad-Cities but was later sent to Iowa City, where doctors performed surgery to help treat his wounds.

At the time of the shooting Sigle was on pretrial release. He was one of five people – four men and one teenager – arrested Dec. 3, 2021, by Davenport Police after a chase that ended at West 4th and Division streets.

Sigle, along with Elijah Lindell Wires, 19, Jacoby Wayne Bolton-Reese, 19, Milton Lee Howard Jr., 21, and Christopher M. Shadrick, 18, who at the time was a juvenile charged as an adult, were each charged with felon in possession of a firearm and criminal gang participation. Each of the charges is a Class D felony that carry a prison sentence of five years.

Sigle also is charged in that case with one count of person ineligible to carry dangerous weapons and possession of a controlled substance-marijuana-first offense. Those charges are serious misdemeanors that carry a jail sentence of up to one year.

According to Scott County District Court electronic records, Sigle was released from the Scott County Jail in that case after posting 10% of a $7,000 bond on March 24 through Freebird Bail Bonds of Knoxville, Iowa. On May 13 an arrest warrant was issued for Sigle’s arrest when he did not show up for a pretrial hearing. Bond was set in the amount of $5,000, cash only.

The Scott County Clerk of Court has demanded payment of the $7,000 forfeited bond from Freebird Bail Bonds. Freebird will not be able to post bonds in Scott County until the amount is paid in full