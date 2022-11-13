Man wanted for fatal crash in Rock Island now in custody

A man wanted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash on Nov. 1 in Rock Island has been arrested.

Abbott Lee Perry, 52, of Davenport, was killed after a stolen Hyundai Azera and a Chevrolet Aveo collided at about 4 p.m. that day at the intersection of Illinois Route 92 and an off-ramp of the Talbot Memorial Bridge in downtown Rock Island. The driver of the stolen Hyundai fled on foot. At least one injured passenger remained in the vehicle.

In the days after the crash, Rock Island police detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Marcus C. Holmes, 33, who faces charges of reckless homicide, two counts of failure to report an accident involving injury and unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Holmes was in custody Sunday, according to the Rock Island County Jail and court records.

The warrant was served on Friday, and he made his first appearance in court on Saturday, court records show. Holmes’ next appearance is scheduled for Nov. 29.

His bail is $1 million, and he would have to post a $100,000 bond to be released.

The Rock Island police said someone reported the Hyundai stolen on Oct. 30.

Both the Aveo and Azera were heavily damaged during the collision, police said.

Perry, driving the Aveo, was extricated from the vehicle and taken to UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island, where he was pronounced dead.

Preliminary results of an autopsy indicated he died from blunt-force trauma to the head, chest and abdomen, county Coroner Brian Gustafson said previously.

The passenger in the Hyundai also was taken to Trinity with serious injuries that were not life threatening.