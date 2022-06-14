Man wanted for fatal Rock Island shooting arrested in Arkansas

U.S. Marshals on Tuesday arrested a man wanted for a fatal May shooting in Rock Island.

Terrionce C. Kitchen, 19, Rock Island, faces a charge of first-degree murder in the killing of 19-year-old Desavion Foster on May 22 in the 1000 block of 15th Street, according to the Rock Island Police Department. The Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Kitchen in a warrant filed on May 27.

In the days after the shooting, Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson said preliminary autopsy results showed Foster, of Rock Island, was killed by a gunshot wound to the chest.

The marshals arrested Kitchen at about 10 a.m. in Stuttgart, Ark., according to the Rock Island police. He is being held in Arkansas pending extradition to Illinois.

When he is returned to Rock Island County, Kitchen will be held on a $1 million cash-only bond, police said.

