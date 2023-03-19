UPDATE: The Rock Island Police Department announced Sunday that wanted fugitive Jacob Martin was taken into custody Saturday by the East Moline Police Department.

The announcement was made in a Rock Island Police Department Facebook post, containing no further details about the arrest.

Rock Island police initially sent out a news release seeking Martin on Friday, March 17. Police report seeing Martin, 20, driving a stolen Honda CRV around the 800 block of 11th Ave. in Rock Island at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 16.

The news release stated that Martin began "recklessly" following the officer's marked squad car in attempt to intentionally cause an accident and provoke a vehicle pursuit.

As previously reported, despite the officer's attempt to avoid the situation, Martin continued engaging into the 110 block of 13th Ave. and intentionally struck the driver's side of the vehicle. The collision caused "significant damage" to the squad car and endangered the officer's life.

Officers began an authorized pursuit onto the Rock Island-Milan Parkway, where speeds exceeded 100 mph, according to the news release. Officers reduced their speed to avoid risk of serious injury due to the inclement weather, causing them to lose sight of the vehicle.

According to the news release and prior reporting of the incident, Martin had a history of attempting to provoke officers into pursuits over the past seven months. He is also reported to have an "extensive" criminal history and several additional warrants for his arrest, including:

Aggravated Unlawful Use of Weapons - Motor Vehicle Theft

Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officer - Unlawful Possession of Vehicle Part Knowing it to be Stolen

Burglary to Motor Vehicle

Aggravated Assault - Use of Motor Vehicle - Theft of Motor Vehicle Parts or Accessories

Unlawful Possession of Vehicle Parts knowing to be Stolen

