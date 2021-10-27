Man wanted in August 2020 homicide booked into Scott County Jail

A man wanted in connection with the Aug. 22, 2020, robbery and shooting death of Sylvester Eddings was booked into the Scott County Jail at 6:34 p.m. Tuesday.
Derrick Dewayne Hargrett, 35, of Rockford, Illinois, is charged with one count each of first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit a forcible felony and being a felon in possession of a firearm in connection with Eddings death.
Three others already are in custody in connection with Eddings' death. Damarcus Laron Liddell, 34, of Walcott; Cordell Lashell McDowell, 33, of Coal Valley; and Taneshia Nashay Coleman, 38, of Davenport, each were arrested within days of Eddings' death. Each is charged with one count of first-degree murder, first-degree robbery and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony.
Liddell also is charged with first-degree burglary and a second count of conspiracy to commit a forcible felony.
Under Iowa law, first-degree murder carries an automatic prison sentence of life without parole. First-degree robbery is a Class B felony that carries an automatic prison sentence of 25 years, 70% — or 17 ½ years — of which, must be served before parole can be granted. Conspiracy to commit a forcible felony is a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.
Liddell, McDowell and Coleman each are scheduled for a jury trial on Jan. 31.
According to the arrest affidavits, Coleman had been texting with Liddell. Both discussed the details of the robbery via text, and Coleman let Liddell know when Eddings arrived.
Once there, Coleman let Liddell in along with McDowell and Hargrett. The three men entering the apartment at 6537 N. Harrison St., Apt. 5, was captured on surveillance video.
Hargrett was armed with a handgun. The intent was to rob Eddings.
Eddings was pistol-whipped and shot during the incident. He was taken to Genesis Medical Center-East Campus, Davenport, where he died.
Hargrett was being held without bond Tuesday night in the Scott County Jail on the murder, robbery, conspiracy and felon in possession charges. He has a $5,000 cash-only bond for a warrant out of Rockford.
Coleman and Liddell remain in the Scott County Jail. Each has a bond of $1 million, cash only.
McDowell is in the custody of the U.S. Marshals after being sent to federal prison for two years after he was found guilty of an escape charge filed May 12, 2020, in U.S. District Court, Davenport.
According to U.S. District Court electronic records, McDowell was sentenced to five years in federal prison on Aug. 9, 2012, after being convicted of arson and felon in possession of a firearm. He also was sentenced to serve three years on supervised release.
On Sept. 26, 2019, his supervised release was revoked and he was sentenced to serve 11 months in federal prison.
On April, 20, 2020, McDowell was transferred to serve the remainder of his sentence at the Residential Re-entry Center in Davenport. McDowell departed the United States Penitentiary Big Sandy in Inez, Kentucky, at 8 a.m. and was to arrive at 605 N. Main St., Davenport, at 11:10 a.m. April 21, 2020. McDowell had still not reported by April 24, and was charged with escape.
McDowell's federal prison sentence is scheduled to end Aug. 3, 2022, but he will stand trial in Scott County District Court for his role in the Eddings robbery and homicide.